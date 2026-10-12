56-year-old Diddy hospitalised briefly after fall, injury not life-threatening
Diddy was taken to hospital, reported TMZ, for medical treatment over the weekend after reportedly suffering a head injury.
According to the entertainment news website, the 56-year-old music mogul was transported by ambulance from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey at around 1am on Saturday, October 10, after an apparent fall.
While it's still unclear exactly what happened, sources say Diddy was conscious and able to communicate throughout the ordeal. His injury was reportedly not life-threatening, and he returned to prison before sunrise.