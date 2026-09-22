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Lionel Richie hospitalised again with heart issue, cancels tour dates

This is Richie’s third stint in the hospital in three months

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie
Gulf News

Legendary musician Lionel Richie is in hospital again, reported TMZ, today (Sep 22, 2026). The Hello singer is reportedly suffering from a heart issue; he is being treated for atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat.

The Stuck on You singer, who is currently on world tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, has had to cancel the next three shows.

This is Richie’s third stint in the hospital in three months. Previously, he checked himself into the St. Louis hospital after breathing issues during a concert. He spent three days in ICU and then was released.

 The multi-Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is 77 years old.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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