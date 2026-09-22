This is Richie’s third stint in the hospital in three months
Legendary musician Lionel Richie is in hospital again, reported TMZ, today (Sep 22, 2026). The Hello singer is reportedly suffering from a heart issue; he is being treated for atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat.
The Stuck on You singer, who is currently on world tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, has had to cancel the next three shows.
This is Richie’s third stint in the hospital in three months. Previously, he checked himself into the St. Louis hospital after breathing issues during a concert. He spent three days in ICU and then was released.
The multi-Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is 77 years old.