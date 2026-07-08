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Diamond-studded $2 million Hermès Birkin steals the show as Isha Ambani attends Paris Couture Week

18-karat diamond-studded Hermès mini bag becomes star of Rahul Mishra show

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Isha Ambani stunned with a $2 million Hermès Birkin Sac Bijo bag
Isha Ambani stunned with a $2 million Hermès Birkin Sac Bijo bag
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Dubai: Owning a Hermes Birkin is already considered the ultimate luxury flex. But carrying one that's worth an estimated $2 million? That's a whole different league.

Isha Ambani turned heads at the Paris Haute Couture Week when she arrived at Rahul Mishra's runway show carrying the ultra-rare Hermès Birkin Sac Bijou, one of the most expensive Birkin bags ever created.

According to luxury resale platform Prive Porter and Sotheby's, the jewel-like mini bag is valued at around $2 million.

Unlike a traditional Birkin, this isn't designed to hold your everyday essentials. It's essentially high jewellery in the shape of a handbag.

Created by Pierre Hardy as part of Hermes' Haute Bijouterie collection, the Birkin Sac Bijou is crafted from 18-karat solid white gold and hand-set with 3,025 brilliant-cut diamonds weighing more than 111 carats.

The tiny bag features a white gold crocodile-effect flap and measures just a few inches in height. The extraordinary piece reportedly belongs to Isha's mother, Nita Ambani.

While the handbag stole the spotlight, Isha's couture look was equally striking. She wore a grey gown featuring a sweetheart bandeau neckline, ruched detailing and a corseted bodice embellished with intricate beadwork and sequins. The skirt faded into a subtle ombré effect, and she completed the look with a matching shawl draped over her shoulders.

She accessorised with sparkling open-toe heels and dazzling jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz, including a rivière necklace featuring a 30-carat cushion-cut diamond drop, matching pear-shaped diamond earrings and a 7-carat oval-cut diamond ring.

Her sleek updo and soft-glam makeup—with smoky eyes, bronzed skin and a nude lip—kept the focus firmly on the couture and, of course, the extraordinary Birkin.

Isha is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. While the Ambani family is known for its spectacular jewellery and couture collections, this rare diamond Birkin proved that sometimes a handbag is enough to steal the entire show.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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