How you can buy Jane Birkin’s most personal Hermès bag in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is about to host one of the most emotionally charged fashion auctions of the decade. A rare black Hermès Birkin, once owned, carried, and personally inscribed by the late Jane Birkin herself, will be offered to collectors during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week from December 2 to 5, with a live auction on the final evening.

Jane Birkin wasn’t just a muse—she was a movement. She auctioned her Birkin bags to raise funds for causes she believed in. In return, Hermès quietly replaced them, creating a lineage of four personal Birkins. Le Birkin Voyageur was her everyday companion between 2003 and 2007—spotted on her shoulder at airports, charity events, and onstage appearances.

