Isha Koppikar questions age bias in the film industry

Bollywood actress says there is no expiry date for dignity or confidence
Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar has spoken out against what she calls the film industry's double standards on ageing and on-screen romance, saying women are often unfairly judged as they grow older.
In a video shared on Instagram, Koppikar pointed to the long-standing trend of older male actors being paired with much younger actresses, something she said is largely accepted in the industry.
"It's very strange, isn't it? A man's ageing is called experience, and a woman's ageing is called a problem," she said in the video.
Sharing the video, she wrote: "The world has spent too long defining beauty by age. Maybe real beauty was never about age in the first place."
The actress also criticised the expectations placed on women, saying they are often told to "behave their age" if they remain stylish, confident or outspoken.
According to Koppikar, ageing should not be viewed negatively because it reflects a person's life experiences, struggles and growth.
"A woman doesn't become less with time. She becomes deeper. Her confidence becomes stronger, and her beauty lies in her journey," she said.
The actress urged people to respect women at every stage of life and stop using age as a measure of worth or beauty.
"Everyone ages - your mother, your wife, your sister, your daughter and one day, you yourself. Don't make ageing an insult," she said.
Koppikar's remarks have struck a chord on social media, where discussions around ageism and gender bias in the entertainment industry have gained momentum in recent years.