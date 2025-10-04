Danish Taimoor’s Sher ends with grand Karachi premiere

Danish Taimoor-led Sher’s mega final episode premiered at a multiplex in Karachi. It turned out to be a grand affair, as everyone associated with the show or the production house — iDream Entertainment — was present on the occasion. Sporting a striped grey suit, Taimoor arrived with his wife, actor Ayeza Khan all dressed up for the evening. He was joined by Sher’s leading lady Sarah Khan, looking radiant in a floral print sari. The duo posed generously for the cameras.