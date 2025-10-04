Danish Taimoor’s Sher ends with grand Karachi premiere

The guests list stellar, and included Humayun Saeed, Faysal Quraishi, Azaan Sami Khan
Danish Taimoor-led Sher’s mega final episode premiered at a multiplex in Karachi. It turned out to be a grand affair, as everyone associated with the show or the production house — iDream Entertainment — was present on the occasion. Sporting a striped grey suit, Taimoor arrived with his wife, actor Ayeza Khan all dressed up for the evening. He was joined by Sher’s leading lady Sarah Khan, looking radiant in a floral print sari. The duo posed generously for the cameras.
The guests list was no less stellar, and included Humayun Saeed, Faysal Quraishi, Azaan Sami Khan, Sunita Marshal, Javeria Saud, Affan Waheed, Nabeel, and Ali Rehman.
The premiere had been scheduled to coincide with the finale’s television broadcast on Thursday night. According to Abdullah Seja, the CEO of iDream Entertainment, Sher’s last episode had opened in “over 40 cinemas nationwide, and it’s been received very well. People are loving it.”
An ARY release, directed by Aehsun Talish, Sher was a massive success — that is, if the record TRPs the show’s weekly episodes got, and the billion-plus views on YouTube (and still counting) are anything to go by. The show has been trending on social media, and is ARY’s biggest hit since last year’s Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum.
Interestingly, Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum’s final episode was also released in theatres. The buzz translated into great box office numbers. Further back, Mere Paas Tum Ho’s finale showings had fans scrambling for tickets.
Talking to Gulf News, Seja said, “Not every drama serial’s final episode makes it to theatres. That honour is reserved for those that go on to become phenomenal hits. We screen them because the public who’s emotionally invested in them wants to experience it on the magical big screen.”
When asked if the quality of sound of our TV drama meets cinema’s requirements, Seja said, “Well, for it to be fit for a theatrical showing, we colour-grade the drama, upgrade the music to 5.1, and improve foley.”
The makers have a viable plan for Sher’s smooth two-day cinema run: the final episode won’t be released on YouTube. But viewers have the option to watch it on ARY Zap streaming platform.
Directed by Aehsun Talish, best known for the Suno Chanda series, Sher is an intense love story which revolves around Sher Zaman and Fajar, two individuals from very different worlds who dare to love defying their feuding families. But it’s not a modern retelling of Romeo & Juliet; it’s a story of revenge, sacrifice, and more.
