Starring Laiba Khan, Syeda Tuba Anwar & Mikaal Zulfiqar, this series is highly watchable
Dubai: If you’re looking for your next Pakistani drama obsession, Mohra deserves a spot at the very top of your watchlist.
Written by Tahir Nazeer, directed by Mohsin Mirza, this series is packed with everything that makes a drama bingeable—stellar performances, sharp writing, and characters who break away from the clichés we’ve seen on screen for too long.
Featuring a star-studded cast including Mikaal Zulfiqar, Laiba Khan, Aagha Ali, Syeda Tuba Anwar, Azra Mohyeddin, Behroz Sabzwari, and Nida Mumtaz, Mohra knows how to keep audiences hooked.
At the heart of its appeal is Hamza, the drama’s ultimate green flag and the reason so many viewers can’t stop watching. In a television world dominated by overbearing heroes and toxic love stories, Hamza is a refreshing change. He supports Alizay’s ambitions without making her feel guilty for having them, celebrates her wins without insecurity creeping in, and values her choices without dragging her past into the conversation. His quiet strength, loyalty, and ability to stand up to family pressures make him not only the partner every Alizay deserves but also the kind of male lead Pakistani audiences have been craving for years.
What makes Mohra so addictive is the balance it strikes between the larger-than-life conflicts we expect from primetime dramas—family power struggles, emotional showdowns, and business politics—and the subtle, progressive storytelling that redefines relationships on screen. Alizay and Hamza’s partnership feels modern and relatable, making their journey just as compelling as the drama’s high-voltage twists. With each episode, the show pulls you deeper into its layered world, where ambition, love, loyalty, and individuality collide in unexpected ways.
Ultimately, Mohra is binge-worthy because it dares to give us what so many dramas shy away from: a male lead who doesn’t need to dominate to be compelling, a heroine who is allowed to dream without restraint, and a storyline that feels both entertaining and meaningful. Whether you tune in for the star power, the gripping narrative, or simply to swoon over Hamza’s unwavering support for Alizay, one thing is certain—once you start watching Mohra, stopping won’t be easy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox