The 'One World One Music' event stands cancelled for now following COVID-19 outbreak

Bollywood Concert Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A mega Bollywood musical event starring multiple artistes has been cancelled, confirmed event organisers.

In a statement to Gulf News, Naresh Oberoi, Founder and Chairman, Oberoi Middle East Events, said the musical event “One World One Music-Bollywood” stands cancelled.

The statement read: “In view of the COVID-19 outbreak and keeping in mind the health and safety of our spectators of paramount importance, we have decided to reschedule our event “One World One Music-Bollywood” concert.”

The show has been temporarily pushed to later this year when the COVID-19 outbreak recedes. “Social media updates to follow.”

Oberoi Middle East Events (OME) operates in the UAE with brands “OME” and “ONE WORLD ONE MUSIC”, since the last three decades. The group has so far staged over 95 Blockbuster Bollywood concerts and events.