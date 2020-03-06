The IIFA 2020, dubbed as Bollywood’s Oscars, was scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh

Image Credit: Manjusha Radhakrishnan/Gulf News

International Indian Film Academy Awards (2020), dubbed as Bollywood’s Oscars, has postponed its three- day awards ceremony at the end of March due to Coronavirus outbreak fears, the organiser confirmed.

“With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh Government, the IIFA management and stakeholders from the film industry, it has been decided to postpone to later date the much-awaited weekend and awards 2020 celebrations,” said IIFA organisers in a statement on March 6th.

The IIFA 2020, which attracts a large of Bollywood talents and movie fans from around the globe, was scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh.

IIFA 2020 is the latest event around the globe to be postponed or cancelled to a later date due to the global health scare.

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy was leading the IIFA nominations race this year.

The new date will be announced shortly, they added imploring their supporters to understand the sensitivity of the situation.

“A fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced at the earliest,” IIFA organisers stated.