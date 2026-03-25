Christina Aguilera postpones Abu Dhabi concert, new date revealed

The performance will be held at Etihad Arena
Good things come to those who wait, and Xtina is giving us just a little more time to perfect our Genie in a Bottle notes.
While we were all counting down to April, Christina Aguilera has officially moved her performance at the Etihad Arena to a cosy fall date. Mark your calendars: the celebration of her return to the UAE is now happening in September.
Here is what you need to know:
If you’ve been waiting years to see the Queen of the 2000s, this is your moment.
When: Thursday, September 25, 2026
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Doors Open: Show starts at 7:00 PM
Tickets: Available now via Platinumlist
Starting price: From Dh295 (Early bird/standard)
Golden circle: Dh 895
If you already snagged tickets for the April date, hold onto them! They are typically valid for the new date, but it’s always a good idea to check your inbox for a confirmation from your ticket provider.