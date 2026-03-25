GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Christina Aguilera postpones Abu Dhabi concert, new date revealed

The performance will be held at Etihad Arena

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Christina Aguilera was meant to perform in April.
Christina Aguilera was meant to perform in April.
Gulf News Archives

Good things come to those who wait, and Xtina is giving us just a little more time to perfect our Genie in a Bottle notes.

While we were all counting down to April, Christina Aguilera has officially moved her performance at the Etihad Arena to a cosy fall date. Mark your calendars: the celebration of her return to the UAE is now happening in September.

Here is what you need to know:

If you’ve been waiting years to see the Queen of the 2000s, this is your moment.

  • When: Thursday, September 25, 2026

  • Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

  • Doors Open: Show starts at 7:00 PM

  • Tickets: Available now via Platinumlist

Pricing and access

  • Starting price: From Dh295 (Early bird/standard)

  • Golden circle: Dh 895

If you already snagged tickets for the April date, hold onto them! They are typically valid for the new date, but it’s always a good idea to check your inbox for a confirmation from your ticket provider.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

SB Girls concerts in Dubai on March 27 and in Abu Dhabi on March 28 have been postponed

Concerts postponed in the GCC: Updates on new dates

1h ago5m read
Shakira will headline the concert in November.

OFFLIMITS Music Festival Abu Dhabi moves to new date

1m read
Abu Dhabi to host NextGen EuroLeague season

Abu Dhabi to host NextGen EuroLeague season

3m read
Padel is growing a lot in Abu Dhabi, Coello says

Padel is growing a lot in Abu Dhabi, Coello says

2m read