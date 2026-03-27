Tarkan in Abu Dhabi 2026: Date, ticket prices and everything you need to know

The show will mark his Abu Dhabi debut
If your playlist has ever included a hint of Turkish pop, this is the night to circle on your calendar. Tarkan, the voice behind some of the most infectious, era-defining hits is finally bringing his larger-than-life sound to Etihad Arena this November.
Set for November 27, 2026, the show marks his Abu Dhabi debut . And if Tarkan’s reputation precedes him (it does),you can expect a night that leans hard into spectacle. This might just include high-voltage choreography and good visuals.
The setlist is expected to blend his tracks with the sound of his latest era, creating a rhythm that moves from nostalgic singalongs to pulse-raising dance moments. It’s the kind of concert where one minute you’re swaying, the next you’re on your feet.
As for the overall experience, the production is expected to match the scale of Etihad Arena, with a focus on coordinated choreography, and a high-energy setlist. The concert is likely to appeal to both long-time fans and those newly exploring Tarkan’s music.
The venue is centrally located and can be accessed by car, taxi, or public transport, with nearby bus stops within walking distance, making it a convenient option for attendees.
When: November 27, 2026
Where: Etihad Arena
Price: Dh295