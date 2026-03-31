From profile pics to wallpapers see why Gen Z is posting Kris Jenner for wealth & success
Dubai: In one of the internet’s most unexpected trends of 2026, Chinese social media users began posting photos of Kris Jenner as a symbol of wealth, success and good luck.
The trend began on Chinese social media platforms, particularly RedNote (Xiaohongshu), where users started changing their profile pictures to images of Kris Jenner and posting edited photos of her surrounded by money, graduation caps, job offers and luxury items.
The hashtag related to the trend gained tens of millions of views, and thousands of users began sharing wallpapers, memes and AI-generated images featuring Jenner doing everyday activities like studying, drinking boba or graduating from university.
The reason Jenner became the face of the meme is actually rooted in how she is perceived globally, not just as a reality TV star, but as a powerful business manager and strategist.
Kris Jenner is known for managing and building the careers of the Kardashian-Jenner family, turning reality TV fame into billion-dollar businesses including fashion brands, cosmetics companies and media deals.
"Kris Jenner is one of the most successful businesswomen in the US and Chinese people really respect hard work. So, cosplaying as Kris Jenner is a form of manifestation for most users." One Chinese tiktoker shared.
For many young Chinese internet users, she represents:
Business success
Wealth
Career ambition
So, posting her image became a humorous but aspirational way of saying: I want success like Kris Jenner. Some users even jokingly referred to her as a powerful empress-like figure representing wealth and influence.
As the trend went viral, Kris Jenner herself noticed it and responded online using one of her most famous catchphrases from reality TV: “You’re all doing amazing, sweetie.” and this only made the meme spread even more.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Kris Jenner has been part of internet meme culture. She has previously gone viral in several memes and TikTok trends, including, the “You’re doing amazing, sweetie” meme and the “Krissed” TikTok trend.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji