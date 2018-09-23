A case has been lodged against Bollywood actor-producer Salman Khan and others associated with his upcoming home production "Love Yatri", which was earlier titled "Loveratri", in Bihars Muzaffarpur district following the order of the local court, police said on Saturday.

"An FIR was lodged on Friday against Salman Khan and six others including Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, director Abhiraj K. Minawala, Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy in Mithanpura police station following the order of the court," police station officer in-charge Vijay Prasad Rai told IANS.

Rai said that the case was lodged against Salman and others in pursuance of an order passed by the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate last week.

So now #Loveratri is #Loveyatri due to external influences. This doesn’t at all take away from what @BeingSalmanKhan told me the other night and I quote “I will always make clean family films like the ones we used to love going to the theatres to watch” So go. Watch PURE LOVE! — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) September 18, 2018

The court has passed the order on the complaint of an advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha. In the complaint, Ojha has claimed that the title of the movie made fun of the holy festival of Navaratri.

He also alleged that the promos of the movie suggested that it contained vulgarity and could hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

A court in Bihar has ordered an FIR against makers of the film #Loveratri coz the title hurts religious sentiments.



Somehow, anything that has love in it hurts our sentiments. Hate is perfectly ok. — Rafale Punster® (@Pun_Starr) September 19, 2018

"I am happy that a case has been lodged against Salman and others for playing with a popular festival and sentiments of people," Ojha said.

Earlier this week, Salman had announced on Twitter that the movie's title has been changed from "Loveratri" to "Love Yatri". The film is slated to open on October 5.

Cinema “hurting sentiments”

Many other cases of such charges against moviemakers have come up in India in recent years. Ram Leela and Padmavat by Sanjay Leela Bhansali are two other movies that went through legal procedures for the movie title as well as certain scenes that were in apparent contrast to what mythology purported.