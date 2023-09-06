BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) just shared a handwritten note with a line from his upcoming song ‘Slow Dancing’, and it is going viral on social media.
The K-pop idol shared the note on Melon, a South Korean online music streaming service.
“Maybe we could be slow dancing”, the note in V’s handwriting read, offering fans a sneak peek of the song that is a part of his debut solo album, Layover. The song will be released along with the album’s official release on September 8.
A blurred photo of the lyrics has also been doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), with fans trying to decipher the lyrics that are in Korean and English languages.
Layover consists of six tracks – ‘Rainy Days’, ‘Blue’, ‘Love Me Again’, ‘Slow Dancing’, ‘For Us’, and the bonus track ‘Slow Dancing (Piano Version)’.
‘Love Me Again’ and ‘Rainy Days’ have already been released and are performing exceptionally well, breaking records and securing positions on various charts.
On September 5, BTS' agency BigHit Official released a fourth set of teaser pictures, ahead of the album release, showing new pictures of the 27-year-old singer.
Fans said that the pictures looked 'dreamy”. They show Kim Taehyung dressed in a tank top and distressed baggy denim jeans.