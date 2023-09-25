After creating a summer pop anthem that people can’t stop humming, ‘Seven’ singer and K-pop idol, Jungkook of BTS is getting ready to dominate music charts with another solo.
On September 25, the 25-year-old singer sent fans into a frenzy with a second set of teaser photos for his upcoming solo, featuring American rapper and singer Jack Harlow.
Over the weekend, he gave fans the first sneak peek of his new project titled '3D' at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival in New York, where he performed as a headliner alongside other global musicians.
After his performance, as he left the stage, a mysterious teaser video for the song played on screen.
Fans were quick to speculate it had something to do with his new solo.
Shortly afterward, BTS’ label Bighit Music officially announced Jungkook’s new solo project.
“Jungkook’s second solo single, ‘3D (featuring Jack Harlow),’ is a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions. Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jungkook following ‘Seven (featuring Latto),’” the agency said in a statement.
While the first set of concept photos released on Saturday was labeled ‘1D’, the second set has been titled ‘2D’. Bighit also shared two video teasers on X (formerly Twitter).
The new solo is expected to be released on September 29.
Previously, after releasing his hit solo debut single ‘Seven’ in July, Jungkook revealed on Suga’s talk show ‘Suchwita’ that he had plans to release one more single and, later, a mini album by November.