210722 George
This undated handout photograph taken by Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and released by Kensington Palace on July 21, 2021, shows Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, whose eighth birthday is on July 22, 2021, in Norfolk earlier this month. Image Credit: AFP
Also in this package

London: Prince William and his wife Kate released a new photograph of their son Prince George with a beaming smile to mark his eighth birthday on Thursday.

The photograph taken by his mother, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first child perched on a Land Rover.

George, who is third-in-line to the throne, is wearing a blue and orange striped polo shirt with blue shorts and is grinning into the camera.

The photograph was taken earlier this month in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said.