Brahmanandam's elder brother Sri Vadan: 'He never calls me,' appeals for contact with Telugu comedian

Last surviving sibling says Brahmanandam hasn’t called or visited in years
Only two siblings remain from what was once a family of six, and for one of them, that fact has become impossible to carry. Sri Vadan, elder brother of veteran Telugu comedy legend Brahmanandam, has gone public with a heartfelt appeal, hoping to draw his famous younger sibling back into contact.
"We were siblings. Four have passed away, and only two of us remain. I am the only one left here in our hometown, all alone. He visited the town recently but left without even exchanging a word of greeting. I keep hoping that my younger brother might call someday and ask, 'Annayya (Brother), how are you?' But he never calls me," Vadan said.
Notably, Vadan stopped short of casting blame. Rather than framing his brother's silence as neglect, he offered a more understanding read on the situation: "He is a big actor. He might be busy with film shootings, but he can surely spare one or two minutes to call me." He went on to reflect on how much small gestures can mean when they come from someone widely admired: "When great people speak to the ones close to them, it makes them happy."
Since the interview surfaced online, it has struck a chord with viewers. Social media reaction has largely leaned sympathetic toward Vadan, with many calling on Brahmanandam to reconnect, especially given their advancing age and their status as the family's last surviving members.
Who Is Brahmanandam?
Born Kanneganti Brahmanandam on February 1, 1956, in Chaganti Vari Palem village near Sattenapalli, Andhra Pradesh, the actor was one of six children raised by his carpenter father, Nagalingachari. After completing a Master's degree, he entered the entertainment industry, debuting on television in 1985 with DD Telugu's Pakapakalu. The show caught director Jandhyala's attention, leading to his breakout film role in 1987's Aha Naa Pellanta.
Over the next four decades, Brahmanandam appeared in more than 1,000 films, earning a Guinness World Record for the most screen credits by a living actor. He received the Padma Shri in 2009 for his contribution to Indian cinema and has won the Nandi Award for Best Male Comedian six times, working with nearly every major star and director in Telugu cinema. His son, Raja Goutham, is also an actor and appeared alongside him in the 2025 film Brahma Anandam.