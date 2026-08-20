Brahmanandam's elder brother Sri Vadan: 'He never calls me,' appeals for contact with Telugu comedian

Notably, Vadan stopped short of casting blame. Rather than framing his brother's silence as neglect, he offered a more understanding read on the situation: "He is a big actor. He might be busy with film shootings, but he can surely spare one or two minutes to call me." He went on to reflect on how much small gestures can mean when they come from someone widely admired: "When great people speak to the ones close to them, it makes them happy."