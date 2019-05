The director is also working on the second season of ‘Made in Heaven’

Zoya Akhtar Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has reacted to the success of her last directorial ‘Gully Boy’ by saying that while making a film, a filmmaker shouldn’t look at the end result.

Akhtar started 2019 on a positive note as ‘Gully Boy’ and digital project ‘Made in Heaven’ received a good response from the audience.

“It’s been a good start. We are working on ‘Made in Heaven’ season two. We are also working on another show. We are working on two feature films with two other directors and we are working on Reema’s [Kagti] and my next film. It’s action-packed writing happening right now,” she said.

Talking about the success of ‘Gully Boy’, which featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Zoya said: “It feels good when it does well at the box office and when you have certain amount of critical appreciation.

“I feel you have to do something that you believe in and you have to do it as honestly and truthfully as you can and then, whatever happens, happens for the best. You can’t look at the end result. You have to just enjoy the process.”

Is she planning to do a sequel to ‘Gully Boy’?