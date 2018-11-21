LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Singer Zayn Malik arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures and Legendary Pictures' "Straight Outta Compton" at the Microsoft Theatre on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has wowed Indian fans by singing the song Allah Duhai Hai from Salman Khan’s Race 3.

Malik on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the cover of the Hindi song, which has more than 2 million views.

“For the fans,” he captioned the song.

This is not the first time Malik has attempted singing a Hindi song. He has previously done covers of Hindi tracks such as Allah Ke Bande and Teri Deewani. However, he was forced to take down his version of Teri Deewani after severe trolling.