Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has wowed Indian fans by singing the song Allah Duhai Hai from Salman Khan’s Race 3.
Malik on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the cover of the Hindi song, which has more than 2 million views.
“For the fans,” he captioned the song.
This is not the first time Malik has attempted singing a Hindi song. He has previously done covers of Hindi tracks such as Allah Ke Bande and Teri Deewani. However, he was forced to take down his version of Teri Deewani after severe trolling.