Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Tuesday said it fired a key official amidst #MeToo allegations.

“Yash Raj Films terminates the services of Ashish Patil, Vice President - Brand Partnerships and Talent Management and Business and Creative Head - Y-Films with immediate effect,” read a statement on YRF’s Twitter.

Patil came under the scanner after an aspiring actress anonymously accused him of sexually exploiting her.

Patil denied the allegation last week, calling it “untrue, fabricated, extremely defamatory and agenda-driven”.

“I urge this woman in question to kindly step forward and produce all facts because I cannot prove my innocence to a nameless, faceless, anonymous person... I will fully cooperate in any inquiry from any authorities to bring the truth out and completely clear my name,” Patil had said in a statement shared on social media on October 10.