GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

‘You’ll find everything here, from A to Z’: Salman Khan turns acting coach on his new YouTube channel

Star takes on two roles in a new format that offers a glimpse into his approach to acting

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
X/@BeingSalmanKhan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has launched his official YouTube channel, ‘Being The Salman Khan’, offering fans a closer look at his acting style and signature mannerisms.

The actor announced the launch on Friday by sharing the channel’s link on his Instagram Story and inviting fans to explore his latest venture.

The channel follows a different format, with Salman appearing in two roles — an acting coach and a student learning the craft. The concept gives viewers an insight into his approach to acting and the expressions and gestures that have become a familiar part of his on-screen persona.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Sharing the link, Salman wrote, “Shuru se shuru karte hain. Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega” (Let’s start from the beginning. My official YouTube channel — you’ll find everything here, from A to Z).

The launch adds another platform for the actor to connect with his fans and share content beyond his film appearances.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodSalman Khan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the poster of the upcoming film ‘Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy’, which has become the subject of a legal dispute between the actor and the film’s makers.

Salman Khan gets notice over ‘Kala Hiran’ film

2m read
Mary Kom and Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood actor, who dished out a convincing performance in the boxer's role in her biopic.

Priyanka Chopra roots for Mary Kom on Bigg Boss 20

2m read
Arpita shared pictures and videos from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on her Instagram stories, showing her tying a rakhi on Salman's wrist.

Salman Khan’s Raksha Bandhan video wins hearts online

1m read
Salman Khan pays tribute to filmmaker Kuku Kohli

Salman Khan mourns Kuku Kohli's death

2m read