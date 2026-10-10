Star takes on two roles in a new format that offers a glimpse into his approach to acting
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has launched his official YouTube channel, ‘Being The Salman Khan’, offering fans a closer look at his acting style and signature mannerisms.
The actor announced the launch on Friday by sharing the channel’s link on his Instagram Story and inviting fans to explore his latest venture.
The channel follows a different format, with Salman appearing in two roles — an acting coach and a student learning the craft. The concept gives viewers an insight into his approach to acting and the expressions and gestures that have become a familiar part of his on-screen persona.
Sharing the link, Salman wrote, “Shuru se shuru karte hain. Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega” (Let’s start from the beginning. My official YouTube channel — you’ll find everything here, from A to Z).
The launch adds another platform for the actor to connect with his fans and share content beyond his film appearances.