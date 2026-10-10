The actor announced the launch on Friday by sharing the channel’s link on his Instagram Story and inviting fans to explore his latest venture.

The channel follows a different format, with Salman appearing in two roles — an acting coach and a student learning the craft. The concept gives viewers an insight into his approach to acting and the expressions and gestures that have become a familiar part of his on-screen persona.

The launch adds another platform for the actor to connect with his fans and share content beyond his film appearances.

Sharing the link, Salman wrote, “Shuru se shuru karte hain. Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega” (Let’s start from the beginning. My official YouTube channel — you’ll find everything here, from A to Z).

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