Deepika hilariously trolled husband on social media for commenting on her photograph

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share a moment during a photo-op at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India, November 28, 2018. Image Credit: REUTERS

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has hilariously trolled her actor husband Ranveer Singh on social media for commenting on her photograph.

Deepika on Monday night took to Instagram, where she shared three remarks made by her teachers on her school report.

In one image, the remark mentioned was that the "Padmaavat" actress "must learn to follow instructions."

"Hmmmmm..." wrote Deepika on the side of the image.

Ranveer could not disagree with the teacher.

"Yes, teacher I agree," he wrote.

Replying to her husband, Deepika said: "You ain't getting dinner tonight."

The "Chennai Express" star's funny comment itself has garnered 28,415 likes on Instagram currently.

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in "Chhapaak", where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "'83".

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi.