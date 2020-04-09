‘Moscow Suka’, featuring Neha Kakkar in the music video, will drop on April 12

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh Image Credit: IANS

His new track “Loca” is winning him fans all love, but Yo Yo Honey Singh is already all set to come up with his next song, titled ‘Moscow Suka’. The upcoming number, featuring Neha Kakkar, will be a mix of Punjabi and Russian.

“‘Moscow Suka’ coming on April 12. You gonna love it, “ he wrote.

The Russian vocals were given by Ekaterina Sizova.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Singh shared that he is coming up with a new bilingual song and asked fans to guess which international language he has used in the track.

“The song I am dropping is going to be a Punjabi and international collaboration....coming soon,” Singh posted.

Singh gained instant stardom with hits such as ‘Main Sharabi’, ‘Angrezi Beat’ and ‘Lungi Dance’.

He was missing from the limelight around 2016-2017 but he made a stunning comeback with the hits ‘Dil Chori’ and ‘Chhote Chhote Peg’ in the film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.