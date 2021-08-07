New Delhi: Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh during red carpet of Hindustan Times Most Stylish 2016, in New Delhi on May 24, 2016. (Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has refuted allegations of domestic violence levelled against him by his wife, Shalini Talwar.

In an Instagram post, Singh wrote: “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious.”

On August 4, news broke that Talwar had filed a case against Singh under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (PWDV) Act in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh issued a notice to Singh to appear before her on August 28.

In her 188-page filing, Talwar claimed that her rapper husband and his family had abused her physically, emotionally and verbally. She also said that Singh had had numerous affairs.

In his social media post, Singh defended himself and his family.

“I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general,” he wrote. “However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”

Singh and Talwar got married at a Delhi gurdwara in 2011, and he says that people were aware of their relationship.

“I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings,” he added. “I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.”