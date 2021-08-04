Yo Yo Honey Singh. Image Credit: GN Archives

Controversial rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Shalini Talwar, who in her court filing says he had had multiple affairs during their marriage.

Talwar filed the case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (PWDV) Act in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh has issued a notice to Honey Singh to appear before her on August 28.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate passed interim orders preventing the rapper from disposing of the property he jointly owned with Talwar, as well as her ‘stridhan’ (property/gifts given to a women at the time of her marriage).

In this photograph taken on September 1, 2012, Indian Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh performs during a concert with Mafia Mundeer on the outskirts of Amritsar. Image Credit: AFP

Talwar has urged the court to pass a protection order under section 18 PWDV Act 2005 and direct Singh to provide compensation under the provision of the PWDV Act 2005.

She has also sought to provide assistance of the protection officers and the police for implementation and execution of the orders as passed in her favour and against the respondents.

In her 118-page complaint, Talwar recounted alleged physical, emotional and verbal abuse at the hands of Singh and his family.

“The Respondents (Honey Singh and others) also criminally intimidated the Applicant (wife), caused her extreme duress and torture. The Applicant (wife) has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage,” read the petition.

“The entire events as stated evidently show that the Respondents have indulged in cruelty, physical, mental, sexual, economic, and have tortured the Applicant’s wife immensely. As such the Applicant’s wife is entitled to a compensation of Rs 20 crores from the Respondents,” it said.

Talwar said in her petition that Singh “showed no shame in attacking, browbeating, manhandling, cheating and causing irreparable harm to the woman he was supposed to cherish and protect. The Applicant, on the other hand, brought back (Singh) from the abyss into light.”

His wife also alleged in her complaint that Singh “began having frequent casual sex with multiple women” when he was travelling and “to further his sexual intents and illicit relationships, never disclosed to the public ... that he was married”.

The rapper and Talwar got married at a Delhi gurdwara in 2011.

Singh first made his name as a rapper with songs such as ‘Dope Shope’, ‘Brown Rang’ and ‘Makhna’. He has also produced songs for Bollywood movies such as ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. However, the rapper has been slammed in the past for his sexist lyrics and for promoting drug and alcohol use in his music.