Court asks for medical report and tax returns of rapper who is accused of abusing wife

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh Image Credit: IANS

Controversial Bollywood singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh isn’t quite out of the woods yet in the domestic abuse case that has been levelled against him by his wife.

A court in Delhi has now sought the singer’s medical report, along with his income tax returns to delve into his mental and financial state as he returns to testify on September 3.

Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar has accused her husband for subjecting her to physical, mental, emotional and verbal abuse, while her court filing also says he had had multiple affairs during their marriage. Talwar also sought Rs100 million compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a “farm animal...being treated cruelly.”

In her 118-page complaint, Talwar recounted alleged abuse at the hands of Singh’s family as well.

“The Respondents (Honey Singh and others) also criminally intimidated the Applicant (wife), caused her extreme duress and torture. The Applicant (wife) has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage,” read the petition.

“Due to mental harassment and cruelty imposed upon her over a period of time, she also suffered from symptoms of depression and sought medical help,” she said in her plea.

His wife also alleged in her complaint that Singh “began having frequent casual sex with multiple women” when he was travelling and “to further his sexual intents and illicit relationships, never disclosed to the public ... that he was married”.

In a statement shared on his Instagram, Singh refuted Talwar’s allegations, calling them “false and malicious”.

“I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature,” Singh said in his post.

He further added: “I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.”

The rapper and Talwar got married at a Delhi gurdwara in 2011.

Singh first made his name as a rapper with songs such as ‘Dope Shope’, ‘Brown Rang’ and ‘Makhna’. He has also produced songs for Bollywood movies such as ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. However, the rapper has been slammed in the past for his sexist lyrics and for promoting drug and alcohol use in his music.