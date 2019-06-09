tab Yami Gautam-1560066931182
Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam showcases fashion designer Anita Dogre's creation on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 in Mumbai, on Jan 31, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Yami Gautam received a special gift — a traditional shawl — from international icon Jackie Chan during the promotions of her film ‘Kaabil’ in China.

“I was surprised when I heard that Mr Chan had sent across a gift for me. I couldn’t meet him as I was still in India then shooting for ‘Bala’. But when I made it to Beijing, I was handed over a parcel from him. It was such a kind gesture from his end to think of sending me a thoughtful gift,” she said.

“As kids, we have grown up seeing his movies and I personally have been a fan of his work. He’s such an icon and a legend globally and I do hope to meet him in person soon,” Gautam added.

Gautam and Hrithik Roshan were in Beijing recently, and received an overwhelming response from their fans.