Actress Yami Gautam received a special gift — a traditional shawl — from international icon Jackie Chan during the promotions of her film ‘Kaabil’ in China.
“I was surprised when I heard that Mr Chan had sent across a gift for me. I couldn’t meet him as I was still in India then shooting for ‘Bala’. But when I made it to Beijing, I was handed over a parcel from him. It was such a kind gesture from his end to think of sending me a thoughtful gift,” she said.
“As kids, we have grown up seeing his movies and I personally have been a fan of his work. He’s such an icon and a legend globally and I do hope to meet him in person soon,” Gautam added.
Gautam and Hrithik Roshan were in Beijing recently, and received an overwhelming response from their fans.