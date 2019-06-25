Movie is about a man who balds prematurely and how he deals with it

Actress Yami Gautam says her personal experience as a model has come in handy for her role in the upcoming film ‘Bala’.

“I play a popular model from a local city in Lucknow. Unlike a lot of characters shown on screen so far, my character is a local model who’s famous in a local town,” Gautam said about the role.

“There have been many occasions in my heydays which I associate with my character on a personal level even though the character is far different and her experiences are different from what I have experienced.”

The only similarity, she said, is the fact that she is a model.

“There are basics I understand of the character. Of course this character is very different and something I haven’t done before. But my personal experience as a model has come in handy in certain nuances,” she added.

‘Bala’ marks Gautam’s second association with the film’s producer Dinesh Vijan after ‘Badlapur’.

The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom she acted with in ‘Vicky Donor’.