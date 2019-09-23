They want to translate the on-screen rivalry to the real world too

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will not be promoting their upcoming actioner ‘War’ as the makers want to translate the “on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point”.

Director Siddharth Anand said: “‘War’ pitches two of the biggest action superstars in this huge showdown and we want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger together, for the first time, only on the big screen. We want to hold the magic of seeing them going after each other and increase the anticipation for the movie. Hrithik and Tiger have fought each other mercilessly and we wanted to translate this on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point.”

“They will not share the same stage during the promotions of the film.”

In the film, Roshan and Shroff are pitted against each other. The two will be seen doing some death defining stunts in the film where the two stars will be having a showdown.

“In order to build the ferocious showdown between the two, the makers have decided that Hrithik and Tiger won’t meet during promotions. They will be doing everything separately and constantly build the element of ‘War’ between the two. The makers want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger for the first time on the big screen! It’s disruptive but it will definitely position the promise of the film brilliantly,” said a source.

The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness some jaw-dropping stunts.