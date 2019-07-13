Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan Khan SOURCE INSTAGRAM Image Credit:

Ever since Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shared a video presenting his son Aryan Khan as Simba from Disney’s ‘The Lion King’, people can’t stop talking about the similarity between their voices.

Thanks to the similarity, Khan had to dub one scene more than once.

The all-star voice cast of the Hollywood film includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

Its Hindi version has Khan lending his voice to Mufasa and Aryan to Simba.

“We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him [Aryan]. They told me I’d have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case,” Khan said.

“It was a sweet thing for a father to know, it was extremely special and heart-warming,” he added.

The dubbing experience was a special one for the father-son duo.

“For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. I am a professional actor and I have to do this, but my family has never really been associated with the work I do,” said the actor.

“So, it’s very heartening. When we did ‘The Incredibles’, Aryan was around nine years old. It was very sweet to hear his voice then, and [it is sweet to hear] even now. The time spent with him in my line of work is special. For me, it’s a bonding time with Aryan,” he added.