Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken to exercising indoors to battle the rising levels of air pollution.

“I am very aware of my surroundings and the environment we live in. Being a mother, I am extremely particular about having a clean home and mindful of the dust and indoor air pollution we are subjecting ourselves to in our daily lives. Health and fitness is of top priority for me and my family,” said Kapoor Khan in a statement.

“To tackle indoor air pollution, I have my house aired out regularly, apart from having plants placed indoors and trust air purifiers to provide clean breathable air for me and my family.”

“Given the poor air quality outdoors, I have taken to exercising indoors in the safe confines of clean air. Even though I enjoy yoga as it brings me close to nature, I would rather exercise in a controlled environment and inhale clean air,” added Kapoor Khan, who is a mother to Taimur Ali Khan who will turn two this December.