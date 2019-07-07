Mumbai: Actress Ananya Pandey seen at Andheri, in Mumbai, on July 4, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Ananya Panday, who has started an online campaign called ‘So Positive’, to confront cyberbullying, says trolling makes a significant impact on youngsters.

Last month, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress was questioned on her academic qualification on social media when she said in an interview that she took admission in USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Later, Panday posted pictures of college documents on Instagram.

Talking about the incident, Panday said: “While it is true that those trolls do not deserve our attention when that incident happened to me, it was not only affecting me but my family, my parents.

“They know that their daughter worked hard to get admission in a college. So when I put out the pictures I did it for our satisfaction. Cyberbullying is a common practice and it really affects all of us.”

“The reason why I am taking a stand is [because] people should have an understanding of how it affects others and why it is important to be responsible to comment on anything.”

Though she believes that the growing negativity and bullying on social media affects any individual, reasoning why the youngsters get more affected, Panday said: “When we are teenagers, we are developing a perception of ourselves based on what people say about us. We are yet to develop a full-grown adult brain. Therefore, when we are bullied all the time, it makes us vulnerable. Our body and mind go through a transformation and if someone is body shaming, it hurts, it does.”

After the release of her first film this year, she said that she received various comments and opinions on her work in the movie.

“I think constructive criticism is positive for us to improve ourselves and it is easy to understand. In my review, many people said that I have to work on my dance skills and comic timing. I understand that, of course, there is room for improvement. I appreciate such comments,” she mentioned.

However, she shared: “When someone said that my body looks like a 14-year-old boy’s... how could that be criticism? That is bullying... You see, that is easy to differentiate from a critic’s words. People said much more hurtful things and they are bullies, they are not critics.”

Validation from social media users seems to have become an integral part of stardom. Asked if seeking approval online changes their mind to take any decision, the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey said: “My father said this and I agree with him, we shouldn’t be taking people’s comments so seriously because they change every now and then.”