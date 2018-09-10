As Siddharth Anand’s directorial Salaam Namaste completed 13 years of release on Sunday, actress Preity Zinta became nostalgic and recounted fond memories with co-star Saif Ali Khan.

“Awwww! We had so much fun on this film it was insane. Saif and I fought so much on and off camera that the crew didn’t know if we were rehearsing our lines or really wanted to kill each other. I miss Saif. 13 years of Salaam Namaste,” Preity wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, the 43-year-old actress posted a short video of the title track of the film, which was a romantic comedy set in Melbourne.

Apart from Salaam Namaste, the actors worked together in several films including Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Na Ho.

On the work front, Zinta is returning to the big screen after a long break with Bhaiaji Superhit, while Khan after playing the officer Sartaj Singh in the hit web series, Sacred Games, is prepping for his role for Hunter.