Priyanka cannes-1558075255307
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019. Image Credit:
Also in this package

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the picture of cool under pressure as she walked the 2019 Cannes Film Festival red carpet right after a wardrobe malfunction.

The ‘White Tiger’ actress posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a fabulous ensemble with not a hair out of place, but explained that there was a lot happening behind the scenes.

“I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside,” the 38-year-old star wrote. “The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!”

That year was the first time Chopra Jonas had attended the prestigious film festival at the French Riviera, and she wore multiple outfits over its course.

The ‘Quantico’ star, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, promises more such titbits will be available to readers in her upcoming memoir ‘Unfinished’.