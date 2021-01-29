Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the picture of cool under pressure as she walked the 2019 Cannes Film Festival red carpet right after a wardrobe malfunction.
The ‘White Tiger’ actress posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a fabulous ensemble with not a hair out of place, but explained that there was a lot happening behind the scenes.
“I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside,” the 38-year-old star wrote. “The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!”
That year was the first time Chopra Jonas had attended the prestigious film festival at the French Riviera, and she wore multiple outfits over its course.