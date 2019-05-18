The ‘Quantico’ actress took to Instagram to share a few photographs

Priyanka Chopra, left, and singer Nick Jonas pose for photographers upon arrival at the Chopard Love event at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Singer-actor Nick Jonas was not able to join his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her debut appearance at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, but he arrived in time to accompany her on the second day of the gala.

The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the French city on Friday, creating couple goals.

The ‘Quantico’ actress even took to Instagram to share a few photographs of herself with her beau.

“My happiness begins with you, Nick,” Chopra Jonas captioned one of the images in which she is seen leaning her head on Jonas’ shoulder.

After walking the red carpet in the afternoon, the couple made heads turn later at Chopard party.