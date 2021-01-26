Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ‘terrified and excited’ as her memoir ‘Unfinished’ readies for release on February 9, but the actress isn’t waiting to share nuggets from her upcoming biography, where she talks about one of the biggest regrets of her career — endorsing fairness products.
Chopra Jonas, who is currently in London filming ‘Citadel’ for Anthony and Joe Russo, spoke about the deep remorse she experienced while promoting skin-whitening creams during her time in Bollywood.
“[Skin lightening] was so normalised in South Asia; it’s such a large industry that everyone was doing it. In fact, doing it is still a check [mark] when you are a female actor, but it’s awful,” she said in an interview with Marie Claire magazine. “And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty.”
The actress added that even though her last such campaign ended 10 years ago, it is still a topic of discussion during interviews. In ‘Unfinished’, Chopra Jonas has also reportedly addressed being labelled “dusky” by industry influencers and the media at a time when colourism and racism needs to be called out.
The actress, who has earned rave reviews for her Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’, will headed out on a virtual book tour next month as her memoir readies for release. Although UAE fans will be disappointed to learn that currently, the book tour is limited to the US and the UK.