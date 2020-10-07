Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati. Image Credit:

Actor Akshay Kumar is an early riser, and he makes sure his co-stars also adapt that aspect of his lifestyle while working with him. Actor Rana Daggubati, who worked with Kumar in ‘Baby’ and ‘Housefull 4’, recently recalled how the latter took him to attend a radio interview at 5.45am.

“Come to Bombay and work with Akshay Kumar, and you have a different perspective on what Bombay does. Half of my life in Bombay, I was with Akshay Kumar. [I] Did films like ‘Baby’ and ‘Housefull’. He took me at 5:45 for a radio show, beat that!” Daggubati recalled. Apart from sharing his experience working with Kumar, Daggubati also spoke about his newly-married life. He married Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 in the presence of close family and friends at a film studio in Hyderabad.

“[The film studio] was five minutes from my house. Only two friends of mine were at the wedding. They were, like, 30 people — I think less than that. Everyone was tested and then there was a huge lawn where only 30 people were present, so it was fine,” he said.