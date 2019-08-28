Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan during media interactions for her film "Mission Mangal" in Mumbai on Aug 16, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Vidya Balan revealed she faced a lot of rejections in the South Indian film industry.

“There were a lot of rejections down South. There were a lot of Malayalam films, but I was replaced in each of them. There was a Tamil film I was doing and I was thrown out of the film... I remember my parents had come with me because they were so worried about me... I had really begun to fade,” she said in an interview to an entertainment portal, reports India Today.

“We went to the producer’s office. The producer showed us the clippings from the film and he said, ‘Just look at her, does she look like a heroine?’. He said ‘I was not in favour of taking her at all, it was the director who insisted’,” said Balan.

“They had already replaced me; and my father, after knowing that, called up the producer asking if they can meet because he wanted to know what was going wrong. They wanted to know what was the problem.”

Balan said she had a difficult time dealing with the rejection. “I felt ugly... I felt like [expletive] for months and I don’t think I looked at myself in the mirror... I didn’t like what I saw because I thought I was ugly... For the longest time, I did not forgive that man, but today, thanks to that, I realised that I have to love and accept myself the way I am.”