Shah Rukh, Gauri with kids Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Gauri Khan took a stroll down her memory lane and shared a throwback family picture from their vacation featuring husband and megastar Shah Rukh Khan and their two kids. However, it is the doting father and a husband's response over the adorable picture which will just melt your heart.

In the picture, Shah Rukh, Gauri with kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan - are posing for the camera with snow-capped mountains visible in the backdrop.

" Squeezing memories into one frame...," she captioned the beautiful family snap.

In the picture, Shah Rukh is sporting a black hoodie while Gauri is wearing a navy blue puffer jacket with jeans. Suhana opted for a blue tee with matching bottoms and a jacket, while Aryan is seen in a white tee with a brown jacket and blue jeans.

The 'Om Shanti Om' actor was quick to respond to the picture with a lovely note.

"Over the years I made a good house...Gauri made a good Home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids!," he tweeted.