Actor Dulquer Salmaan was full of praise for superstar Shah Rukh Khan after meeting him at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party.

After meeting the ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ actor, he took to Instagram and wrote: “The aura. The presence. When he’s in the room nothing else matters! We were like children. Gleefully happy. Excited. Star struck. Also we got many hugs and kisses from the Shah himself.”

And Salmaan did not stop here. He continued praising Khan with his hashtags.

“#oneandonly #theshah #srk #nightslikethis #gushing #fanboy #fangirl #star-struck,” he added.

Along with it, Salmaan posted a photograph in which he along with his wife Amaal Nizam Salmaan can be seen posing with Khan.

Apart from Salmaan and Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were among many others who turned up at Bachchan’s Diwali bash.