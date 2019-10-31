Shah Rukh Khan turned real-life hero, sustaining injuries in the process, as he came to the rescue of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s long time manager Archana Sadanand, whose dress caught fire at the Bachchan Diwali bash earlier this week.

According to a report in Indian daily ‘Mid-Day’, Sadanand’s dress caught fire from a candle at the celebration. Khan, who was present there, swiftly acted to save Sadanand from serious injury by using his coat to douse the flames.

It is being reported that Sadanand has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15 per cent burns on her right leg and hands. Even Khan reportedly sustained minor burns.

Khan attended the Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan. Actor Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also present at the Bachchan Diwali party.

Rai Bachchan and Khan have yet to make a statement about the incident. However, Salman Khan did find time to take to social media and comment on his peer’s heroic act.

Salman praised his friend on Instagram, while posting a clip from Khan’s film ‘Happy New Year’ in which his shirt goes up in flames during a dream sequence.