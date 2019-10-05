An old video of Shah Rukh Khan that has surfaced in social media has revealed a hitherto unknown fact about the Bollywood star. It seems like he had a stint as a television show anchor on Doordarshan, way back in the early 90s.
The throwback video shows Khan anchoring a New Year’s Eve show on Doordarshan along with a female anchor. In the clip, the actor and his co-anchor are seen inviting a much-younger singer Kumar Sanu — who was yet to strike Bollywood stardom with his songs of ‘Aashiqui’ — to the stage to sing a track.
In the video, a lanky Khan, dressed in the baggy fashion of the era, looks to be in his early to mid 20s. As Sanu is introduced by his co-anchor, Khan jocularly asks if he is the singer who has been making waves copying Kishore Kumar lately.
His co-anchor replies saying that although Sanu’s style is heavily influenced by Kumar, he has a lot of individuality too.
Incidentally, this performance was one of Sanu’s earliest public shows.
The video was shared by Twitter handle Bollywoodirect.
Khan would go on to become Bollywood’s ‘King Khan’ in a couple of years’ time and Sanu would become the industry’s biggest playback sensation for the next several years with the release of ‘Aashiqui’ in 1990.