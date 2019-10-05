Image Credit: twitter.com/Bollywoodirect

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan that has surfaced in social media has revealed a hitherto unknown fact about the Bollywood star. It seems like he had a stint as a television show anchor on Doordarshan, way back in the early 90s.

The throwback video shows Khan anchoring a New Year’s Eve show on Doordarshan along with a female anchor. In the clip, the actor and his co-anchor are seen inviting a much-younger singer Kumar Sanu — who was yet to strike Bollywood stardom with his songs of ‘Aashiqui’ — to the stage to sing a track.

In the video, a lanky Khan, dressed in the baggy fashion of the era, looks to be in his early to mid 20s. As Sanu is introduced by his co-anchor, Khan jocularly asks if he is the singer who has been making waves copying Kishore Kumar lately.

His co-anchor replies saying that although Sanu’s style is heavily influenced by Kumar, he has a lot of individuality too.

Incidentally, this performance was one of Sanu’s earliest public shows.

The video was shared by Twitter handle Bollywoodirect.