Art knows no boundaries or so you feel when you spot two Japanese dancers merrily dancing to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song ‘Udi Udi Jaaye’ from the movie ‘Raees’.
The young women are seen dressed in traditional Indian clothes and matching steps to the beats of his hit folk tune.
According to reports, the women are a part of a Japanese dance crew and their video has become a viral hit among Khan’s army of fans after they shared it on YouTube.
Composed by Ram Sampath and written by Javed Akhtar, ‘Udi Udi ...’ was a popular song when ‘Raees’ released in
2017. In the film, directed by Rahul Dholakia, Khan played a gangster. It also spelt the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.