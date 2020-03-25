Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Image Credit: Insta/anushkasharma

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma have posted a video message to their compatriots urging them to stay at home for the next three weeks in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The country of 1.3 billion went into lockdown on Wednesday, and so the power couple just wanted to spread the word.

Kohli and actress Sharma have a combined 55 million followers on Twitter, and posted their joint message on the platform.

Watch the video :

The couple said it will take time to combat the pandemic and people should adhere to the government's call for a curfews and a lock down for 21 days.

Cricket and Bollywood are two of India's great national institutions.