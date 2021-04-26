In his new song from his Eid film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, Khan tries new steps

Salman Khan Image Credit: Instagram/SalmanKhan

You can never accuse Bollywood superstar Salman Khan of being pedestrian or boring when it comes to showcasing his dance moves in a film.

In his latest song ‘Seeti Maar’ from his Eid release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ out in the UAE cinemas in May, Khan has used his bodacious co-star Disha Patani as a human dumbbell. You read that right. Khan is sitting on a make-shift throne and lifting the wispy Patani in a dumbbell curl. It’s done in the most effortless manner by the buffed-up star.

Khan also makes a string of bizarre dance moves that only he can infuse some life, but not necessarily meaning, into them. Holding his hands inside his belt loop, Khan is seen shimmying merrily with his toned co-star Patani. He also scrapes on the floor as Patani dazzles him in a skimpy golden outfit.

For Khan fans, it’s a signature Salman Khan number, while others might be scratching their heads on how to un-see that dance debauchery.

‘Seeti Maar’ is a song that was orginally made famous by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. And Khan hasn’t forgotten to thank them.

“Thank [you] Allu arjun for Seeti Maar. Absolutely loved the way [you] have performed in the song, the way [you] dance, your style, [you] [are] simply fantastic ... Love [you] brother @alluarjun,” he tweeted.

The lyrics has been written by Shabbir Ahmad and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) of ‘Dhinka Chika’ fame. It has been sung by Khan's rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur and Kamaal R Khan.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ also features Randeep Hood as its villain and actor Jackie Shroff. While this film will have a theatrical release in the UAE on May 13, it will enjoy a hybrid release in India. The film will be available on ZEE5 in India and play in select theatres in that region.

Salman Khan in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Image Credit: Supplied