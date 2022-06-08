The makers of ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha’ unveiled the trailer of the Vidyut Jammwal-led movie and it shows the action star’s fierce side as this time it’s about his character’s daughter.
The action-packed trailer shows a determined Sameer (Jammwal), who is looking for his missing daughter and will stop at nothing to bring her home.
Jammwal says: “After the success of ‘Khuda Haafiz’, we were asked by viewers if there are happy endings. We pondered on it and realised that the society must also undergo a test. We thought about the aftermath of the events in the first chapter and what it meant for Sameer and Nargis.”
“That’s how we arrived on the second chapter. Its trailer shows glimpses of how challenging and brutal it can be to pass the test of love.”
The film brings back Shivaleeka Oberoi, who plays Jammwal’s wife Nargis in the movie. Slated to hit theatres on July 8, the Faruk Kabir directorial has been inspiring curiosity since its announcement.
Oberoi said: “Every love story comes with an ‘Agni Pariksha’ [ordeal of fire]. Part one was about Sameer and Nargis finding each other again despite all odds. But will love withstand the new challenges? This is one test of love I can’t wait to showcase on the big screen.”
Filmmaker Kabir added: “I’m overwhelmed with the release of the much-awaited trailer of our film ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha’. We are truly grateful for the love that our first film ‘Khuda Haafiz’ has been showered with. It’s amazing to have viewers curious about the fate of Sameer and Nargis in the second chapter.”