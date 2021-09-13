As he wrapped up his shoot for ‘Tiger 3’ set in Cappadocia in Turkey, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan did a celebratory gig for his crew.
In a video clip that’s gone viral on internet, Khan can be seen dancing briefly to his hit song ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’ from his 2004 romantic comedy ‘Mujse Shaadi Karoge’, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Sporting a black leather jacket and jeans, the ‘Radhe’ star tries to replicate that song’s popular hook step where he does a deep squat and pretends to towel himself dry.
It’s not the most appealing of dance steps, but Khan’s army of fans are swooning over that questionably crude step.
Khan, who is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, is in Turkey right now to film portions of ‘Tiger 3’. Recently, he posted a picture of himself enjoying the sunrise.
‘Tiger 3’ is an action-thriller also starring Katrina Kaif as super spies. Director Maneesh Sharma helms the film and it has ben widely speculated that Emraan Hashmi would play the antagonist.