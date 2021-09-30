Vicky Kaushal in 'Sardar Udham' Image Credit: YouTube

The makers of the upcoming movie ‘Sardar Udham’ unveiled the trailer of the film on Thursday. Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal looked convincing as he plays the late freedom fighter.

“The story of Sardar Udham Singh is one that enthralled and inspired me. It represents strength, pain, passion, extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and many such values that I have tried to do justice through my character in the film,” Kaushal said.

The actor said that the role called for a lot of physical, and even more mental preparation to get into Udham Singh’s shoes and “bring to life the story of a man whose heroism and grit stand unmatched.”

He added: “I look forward to sharing an intriguing page from the history of India’s freedom struggle through this film.”

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

Kaushal also shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote: “The story of a man unforgotten. The story of a journey unmatched. This is the story of a revolutionary.”

The film focuses on the mission of Udham Singh to avenge the lives of his brethren, who were murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

Sircar said that ‘Sardar Udham’ to him is not just a film, it is a dream come true.

“It took years of in-depth research to unearth and share with the world the valiant story of a martyr who sacrificed his life to avenge India’s most dreadful tragedy. The true essence of Udham Singh’s patriotism and bravery lives in the hearts of each and every person in Punjab even today,” he said.

Sircar’s aim was to make a film that familiarises the viewers with Udham Singh’s valour and inspires them.

He added: “This film is my ode to his lionhearted spirit, his fearlessness and sacrifice in the fight for the country’s independence. The entire team is extremely proud to have had an opportunity to work on bringing forward a story of a revolutionary who played a key role in India’s freedom struggle.”