Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Image Credit: Instagram.com/anushkasharma

‘Virushka’ or ‘Anuvira’, social media have picked these two names as their top choices for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s newborn, but these aren’t the only ones.

The celebrity couple, who welcomed their baby girl on January 11, are uniting the fan bases of Bollywood and the cricketing world in celebrating their good news.

Naturally, this called for social media to play their part in naming the baby how they saw fit. And so doors opened to Virushka, Anuvira and the like. However, there were some names that fans had clearly put a lot of thought into.

“Like @BrianLara ‘s daughter name Sydney, can Kohli’s daughter’s name be same as she is born on a day when his Dad’s team fought incredibly in Sydney! Grinning face Congratulations to skipper @imVkohli n @AnushkaSharma. The baby girl will be sharing her B’day with one of papa’s heroes Dravid,” posted Vimal Kumar on Twitter.

Ankur Kumar Pandey Iias put forth his suggestion as well, tweeting: “Congrats to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma blessed with a baby girl. Her name should be Anuvi. Anuvi means ‘experience’.”

And in case you had any doubt on how he hit upon that name, Iias wrote: “Anu - shka + Vi – rat = Anuvi.”

“And now they’re 3, an angel has joined them in their journey of love, so freaking happy both these two, best wishes to the baby and the mummy! Anushka aur Virat ki Anvi, #virushka ki Anvi,” tweeted one fan.

JP Passion penned with passion on Twitter, stating: “Anvita... Name for baby… Anushka and virat combined.”