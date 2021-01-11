Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Image Credit: Instagram

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli have welcomed a baby girl.

The actress was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier today, according to news reports.

Kohli confirmed the news on his Instagram account, which read: “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes.”

He continued: “Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.”

This is the couple’s first child. Pictures of Sharma's pregnancy journey was appreciated by fans on social media.

In an interview in Vogue India last month, Sharma spoke at length about her pregnancy journey during the pandemic. While it wasn’t an ideal situation for the celebrity couple, who fiercely guard their privacy, Sharma said it ended up working in her favour.

“The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret,” she said. “We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted.”

In the same interview Sharma revealed she had a bout of nausea while on a Zoom call during promotions for her Netflix production, ‘Bulbbul’.

“I quickly turned off my video and messaged my brother, who was also on the call, to stall them for ten minutes. If I had been on set or in a studio, everyone would have known,” Sharma, 32, said.